Photos: 34 suspects, including 6 women remanded over the lynching of Capt. Mahama’s death - Ghanaian authorities

Ghanaian authorities say a total number of 34 suspects have been remanded into custody for their alleged roles in the gruesome murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.
The suspects, including 4 women and 2 nursing mothers, were recently charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder at the Accra Central District Court 3.
State Prosecutor, George Ameke, presented the facts of the case and prayed the court to remand the suspects until the next adjourned date of June 21, 2017.
This, he said, would enable them to continue their investigations into the gruesome murder.
This brings to 41, the number of suspects who have been remanded so far.
Last week, seven other suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder were also remanded, including an assembly member.
Captain Maxwell Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion who was killed on Monday, May 29, on suspicion of being an armed robber will be buried this Friday.
