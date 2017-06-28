 Photos: 200 level UNILORIN student drowns after he was pressured to swim by his colleagues | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Photos: 200 level UNILORIN student drowns after he was pressured to swim by his colleagues

 Bolaji Shamsudeen, the 200 Level English Education Class Representative of the University of Ilorin UNILORIN in Kwara state, drowned after he was allegedly forced to swim by his colleagues yesterday June 26th. They had all gone to the pool to relax and swim but he took a dive into the pool after being pressured. He was rushed to the hospital in Ilorin where he was certified dead. Meanwhile his friends have taken to social media to express their sadness over his death. See their tributes after the cut...





