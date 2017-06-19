Photos: 17 killed, 11 injured as multiple suicide bomb attacks rock Maiduguri

Seventeen persons were killed in multiple suicide attacks in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday night, June 18.
A statement issued by the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, said five female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Exprosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies at about 8.30pm.
“At about 2030hrs, five female suicide bombers detonated IED strapped to their bodies in Kofa community, which is about 8km from maiduguri town and situated along Maiduguri- Konduga road.
"The first suicide bomber, detonated near a mosque, killing seven persons. The second bomb attack occurred in a house in same village killing five persons while the third blast was perpetrated by two other suicide bombers within the same vicinity. Only the two bombers were killed.
"A total of seventeen persons including the five suicide bombers died, while eleven persons sustained injuries and were rushed to UMTH" the statement said.
More photos below...
Photo credit: sahara
4 comments:
it seems that this bokoharam things is of religion war, when buhari was there the bombing thing reduces, now that christian is there, the bombing thing is getting worst.. can someone xplain
this boko haram bombing hasn't stopped! yet liar mohammaed would come and tell us that
boko haram has been defeated yet these terrorists can still carry out co-ordinated attacks.
May the souls of of the dead rest in peace.
Nah why wow make Una see people oooooooo
