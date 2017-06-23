 Photo: Young Nigerian woman dies a month after her wedding | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Photo: Young Nigerian woman dies a month after her wedding

A young woman identified as Cynthia Njoku was laid to rest in her hometown in Owerri on Saturday, June 17th.
According to her friends on Facebook, she got married to Steve Bola on April 17th and died a month later after undisclosed illness. May her soul rest in peace.



7 comments:

Davido's driver said...

Rip

23 June 2017 at 13:48
Debbie Chelsea said...

Sleep on

23 June 2017 at 13:52
Anonymous said...

I hope her yoruba husband no use her for juju oo

23 June 2017 at 13:54
Anonymous said...

RIP... Mrs. @Ofordille,who told you you will part no more. Each choses their path in eternity while on earth...its either life after death or death after death. Choose now while there is still time. God bless.

23 June 2017 at 14:01
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

23 June 2017 at 14:01
OSINANL said...

HER YORUBA DEMON OF A HUSBAND DON USE HER FOR RITUAL O

23 June 2017 at 14:02
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa wetin dem don do our Igbo sisi???
so sad!
RIP NNE!

-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 June 2017 at 14:12

