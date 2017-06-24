 Photo: 'While others rent shops I built this in my Constituency - Dino Melaye | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Photo: 'While others rent shops I built this in my Constituency - Dino Melaye

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye, who's presently facing a possible recall from the Senate, has just shared a photo of the constituency office he built in Kabba, Ogun State.  He wrote: 'While others rent shops as constituency office, I built this constituency office in Kabba, now complete
Posted by at 6/24/2017 05:15:00 am

12 comments:

osa daniels said...

So????? How does this help the common man ?

24 June 2017 at 06:49
Anonymous said...

Please try to be more intellectually savvy. Kaba is not in Ogun state. But rather Kogi state.

24 June 2017 at 06:52
Anonymous said...

Linda this is bullshit how can kabba be in ogun state on your blog while it is in Kogi state in Nigeria?

24 June 2017 at 06:57
Anonymous said...

Should he be counting this as an achievement? Who owns the property now and after his tenor: Dino? The property is yours

24 June 2017 at 06:59
Anonymous said...

Ogun State?

24 June 2017 at 07:01
Anonymous said...

kabba is in kogi state and not ogun state.pls take note

24 June 2017 at 07:05
Alloy Chikezie said...

Who constituency office help...

24 June 2017 at 07:09
Okey said...

Kabba,Ogun State?

24 June 2017 at 07:10
ifeanyi ekwo said...

This is the height of irresponsibility. Is this all he has to show for years of representation at the senate? How does this put food on the table of a Kogi man?

24 June 2017 at 07:10
Anonymous said...

I think you need a better staff handling this. U don't know where Kabba is? Others wld now come n comment how dull you are. Neways it's in Kogi state.

24 June 2017 at 07:17
donduke said...

Your greatest undoing is your mouth, everything was going great for you but your mouth pulled you down. One more thing when God Helps you this time pls just words of thanks should do.

24 June 2017 at 07:20
Manuel Kunmi said...

mtchewwwwww

24 June 2017 at 07:25

