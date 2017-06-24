Photo: 'While others rent shops I built this in my Constituency - Dino Melaye

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye, who's presently facing a possible recall from the Senate, has just shared a photo of the constituency office he built in Kabba, Ogun State.
He wrote: 'While others rent shops as constituency office, I built this constituency office in Kabba, now complete
12 comments:
So????? How does this help the common man ?
Please try to be more intellectually savvy. Kaba is not in Ogun state. But rather Kogi state.
Linda this is bullshit how can kabba be in ogun state on your blog while it is in Kogi state in Nigeria?
Should he be counting this as an achievement? Who owns the property now and after his tenor: Dino? The property is yours
Ogun State?
kabba is in kogi state and not ogun state.pls take note
Who constituency office help...
Your comment will be visible after approval
Kabba,Ogun State?
This is the height of irresponsibility. Is this all he has to show for years of representation at the senate? How does this put food on the table of a Kogi man?
I think you need a better staff handling this. U don't know where Kabba is? Others wld now come n comment how dull you are. Neways it's in Kogi state.
Your greatest undoing is your mouth, everything was going great for you but your mouth pulled you down. One more thing when God Helps you this time pls just words of thanks should do.
mtchewwwwww
Post a Comment