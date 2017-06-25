 Photo Update: Aftermath of the fire incident at House on the Rock Church, Abuja | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Photo Update: Aftermath of the fire incident at House on the Rock Church, Abuja

There was a serious fire incident in the Church building earlier today. It's since been brought under control. Photo Credit: Frank Ugah
Posted by at 6/25/2017 08:25:00 pm

9 comments:

Sweetchild Sweet said...

Call fire brigade. But if was being audited before the fire,then notify EFCC.

25 June 2017 at 20:29
GALORE said...

Thank you JESUS


The church ⛪ is matching on... The gate of hell shall not prevail



@Galore

25 June 2017 at 20:32
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Thank God no life was lost!!

25 June 2017 at 20:39
Manuel Kunmi said...

eyaaaaah

25 June 2017 at 20:42
Beauty Osas said...

Thank God.

25 June 2017 at 20:44
Tayo (Get A Bigger Penis Size) said...

Fire brigade did that?

25 June 2017 at 20:51
Anonymous said...

I pray God provide all the Church need to rebuild and replace all the damages

They Need Your Prayer Now!

How to Expose Cheating Partner the Easy Way


They Need Your Prayer Now!

25 June 2017 at 20:54
tsalz said...

Thank God.. But what caused d whole tin

25 June 2017 at 21:00
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Wow, thank God. It's the most beautiful church building I've Seen in my life. My heart was broken when I saw it on fire

Long live LIB

25 June 2017 at 21:09

Post a Comment

