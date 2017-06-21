 Photo: Suspected member of dreaded cult group, Badoo, apprehended in Badagry | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Photo: Suspected member of dreaded cult group, Badoo, apprehended in Badagry

A suspected member of the dreaded cult group, Badoo, was apprehended at Badagry, Lagos state in the early hours of today June 21st.

According to reports, a resident of the area saw a man who was semi naked with a big stone in his hand and was attempting to gain entrance into a home at Felefon street in Ayegbami Community in Igbogbo, Badagry.


The resident raised an alarm and the suspect fled the compound. Youths in the area gave him a hot chase and he was apprehended. He offered them N5,000 to set him free and when they refused, he offered them N10,000.

The suspect was found with a stone, a tool Badoo cult members are known to use in carrying out their attacks. It took the intervention of the CDA Chairman (Baba Awe) and HRM Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, for him not to have been killed as the youths gave him the beating of his life.

He has been handed over to the police.

Photo credit: Shakiru Seidu
Posted by at 6/21/2017 12:33:00 pm

3 comments:

GALORE said...

Thank you Jesus

Olowogbogboro



@Galore

21 June 2017 at 12:38
Anonymous said...

Linda you are gradually becoming and OLODO; Is Igbogbo in Badagry or Ikorodu?

21 June 2017 at 12:39
Tommy said...

he moved from one end of lagos (ikorodu) to the other end of lagos (badagry) and he still got caught. he is lucky that he wasn't lynched to death by an

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

angry mob which happens a lot in badagry.

21 June 2017 at 12:45

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts