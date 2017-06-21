Photo: Suspected member of dreaded cult group, Badoo, apprehended in Badagry

According to reports, a resident of the area saw a man who was semi naked with a big stone in his hand and was attempting to gain entrance into a home at Felefon street in Ayegbami Community in Igbogbo, Badagry.
The resident raised an alarm and the suspect fled the compound. Youths in the area gave him a hot chase and he was apprehended. He offered them N5,000 to set him free and when they refused, he offered them N10,000.
The suspect was found with a stone, a tool Badoo cult members are known to use in carrying out their attacks. It took the intervention of the CDA Chairman (Baba Awe) and HRM Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, for him not to have been killed as the youths gave him the beating of his life.
He has been handed over to the police.
Photo credit: Shakiru Seidu
