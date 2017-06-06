Photo: Suspect arrested for burglary, theft in Abia three months after being released from prison for kidnapping

The Abia State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber who was released from prison for a case of kidnapping three months ago.
Detectives attached to Central Police Station Umuahia while on early morning foot patrol today, June 6th, intercepted the suspect, Joseph Etim, of Amuzukwu Umuahia in possession of a big 'Ghana must go' bag.
A thorough search of the bag revealed assorted provisions, cosmetics and wines. Upon interrogation, he confessed to have broken into one of the POWA shops along Finbars road Umuahia.
Investigation is ongoing.
No comments:
Post a Comment