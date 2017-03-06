 Photo: Singer, Duncan Mighty and wife welcome their second child, a girl | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 3 June 2017

Photo: Singer, Duncan Mighty and wife welcome their second child, a girl

Singer Duncan Mighty and his wife, Vivien, have welcomed a daughter. The singer announced the birth of his second child with his wife on IG. They already have a son. He wrote
"God has just blessed me with everything and now she is the cutest babe girl .........God alone is the doer and him alone be glorified ..... to my worlds best wife thank you so much for giving birth to what I wished myself. Michelle Jewel Mighty is Born #bestdad

