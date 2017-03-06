"God has just blessed me with everything and now she is the cutest babe girl .........God alone is the doer and him alone be glorified ..... to my worlds best wife thank you so much for giving birth to what I wished myself. Michelle Jewel Mighty is Born #bestdad
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 3 June 2017
Photo: Singer, Duncan Mighty and wife welcome their second child, a girl
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/03/2017 09:35:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment