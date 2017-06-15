Photo: Seven girls disguised in Hijab arrested in Katsina on their way to Europe

Parading the girls, the Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Mohammed Yaro Rabiu, said the hijab was used by the girls to camouflage and get easy passage at the border.
“All the rescued victims are Nigerians from Edo State and will be handed over to NAPTIP for further action,” he saidThe girls are part of the 40 persons that have been arrested in the last four months as they attempted to flee Nigeria using various legal and illegal routes to Agadez in Niger Republic en route Libya then Europe.
The arrested victims include Dennis Igbobo, Elvis Osas, Earnest Ugiagbe, Bright John, Lucky Iyare, Gift Osagie, Godday Ruth, Ovioma Gift, Otoboh Favour, Believe James, Endurance Idemadia and Marian Josiah. One of the girls, 27 year old Favour, who is the eldest daughter in a family of 6 and a graduate of Mass Communication, said lack of jobs prompted her to seek for other options abroad.
7 comments:
Lol. See fk
Your comment will be visible after approval.
Nice
Need help with your essay, coursework or dissertation?? Get help from UK trained experts
IS A LIE! THEY ARE ALL HAUSA AND FULANI GIRLS
YEYE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Edo girls with prostitution,anyway, its better than ritualism, kidnapping, robbery etc, but the sad thing is they are going to serve a madam over there for 2yrs or 3yrs b4 making their own money.
Edo girls,fuck no dey tire una. Go get a life,do something reasonable with ur lives
Edo girls with prostitution,anyway, its better than ritualism, kidnapping, robbery etc, but the sad thing is they are going to serve a madam over there for 2yrs or 3yrs b4 making their own money.
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
Post a Comment