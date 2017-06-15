 Photo: Seven girls disguised in Hijab arrested in Katsina on their way to Europe | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Photo: Seven girls disguised in Hijab arrested in Katsina on their way to Europe

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) command in Katsina state, arrested seven girls using hijab to disguise in a bid to evade arrest, as they attempted to travel illegally through the state to Europe.

Parading the girls, the Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Mohammed Yaro Rabiu, said the hijab was used by the girls to camouflage and get easy passage at the border.


“All the rescued victims are Nigerians from Edo State and will be handed over to NAPTIP for further action,” he said
The girls are part of the 40 persons that have been arrested in the last four months as they attempted to flee Nigeria using various legal and illegal routes to Agadez in Niger Republic en route Libya then Europe.

The arrested victims include Dennis Igbobo, Elvis Osas, Earnest Ugiagbe, Bright John, Lucky Iyare, Gift Osagie, Godday Ruth, Ovioma Gift, Otoboh Favour, Believe James, Endurance Idemadia and Marian Josiah. One of the girls, 27 year old Favour, who is the eldest daughter in a family of 6 and a graduate of Mass Communication, said lack of jobs prompted her to seek for other options abroad.
Posted by at 6/15/2017 11:47:00 am

7 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Lol. See fk

Your comment will be visible after approval.

15 June 2017 at 11:48
Anonymous said...

Nice







Need help with your essay, coursework or dissertation?? Get help from UK trained experts

15 June 2017 at 11:52
OSINANL said...

IS A LIE! THEY ARE ALL HAUSA AND FULANI GIRLS

15 June 2017 at 11:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

YEYE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

15 June 2017 at 12:12
Anonymous said...

Edo girls with prostitution,anyway, its better than ritualism, kidnapping, robbery etc, but the sad thing is they are going to serve a madam over there for 2yrs or 3yrs b4 making their own money.

15 June 2017 at 12:27
DULLA said...

Edo girls,fuck no dey tire una. Go get a life,do something reasonable with ur lives

15 June 2017 at 12:36
Zoey said...

Edo girls with prostitution,anyway, its better than ritualism, kidnapping, robbery etc, but the sad thing is they are going to serve a madam over there for 2yrs or 3yrs b4 making their own money.

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

15 June 2017 at 12:39

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts