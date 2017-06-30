Photo: SA to President Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Ojudu Babafemi's son graduates with first class from UK university
Bidemi, the second son of Senator
Ojudu Babafemi, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Political
Matters, just graduated from with a first class degree in
International Finance from Durhan Universiry, United Kingdom.
Senator Babafemi is also an APC gubernatorial candidate for Ekiti State in the 2018 election. More photos below...
5 comments:
Congrats to him.
Congratulations to him
... Merited happiness
OK
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
All of dem dey send their pikins abroad for school, na him dem say Naija go better?
Congrats to him...It ain't easy.... although It's very sad that our so called leaders cripple the educational system in Nigeria and then send their kids abroad to expensive schools to get an education from the resources of Nigeria. To say I am disappointed is an understatement.
