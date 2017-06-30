 Photo: SA to President Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Ojudu Babafemi's son graduates with first class from UK university | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Photo: SA to President Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Ojudu Babafemi's son graduates with first class from UK university

Bidemi, the second son of Senator Ojudu Babafemi, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Political Matters, just graduated from with a first class degree in International Finance from Durhan Universiry, United Kingdom.

Senator Babafemi is also an APC gubernatorial candidate for Ekiti State in the 2018 election. More photos below...

 










5 comments:

NAFISAT ABDULWAHAB said...

Congrats to him.

30 June 2017 at 21:03
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to him


... Merited happiness

30 June 2017 at 21:11
Vivian Reginalds said...

OK
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 June 2017 at 21:21
Bioconsortium said...

All of dem dey send their pikins abroad for school, na him dem say Naija go better?

30 June 2017 at 21:42
Anonymous said...

Congrats to him...It ain't easy.... although It's very sad that our so called leaders cripple the educational system in Nigeria and then send their kids abroad to expensive schools to get an education from the resources of Nigeria. To say I am disappointed is an understatement.

30 June 2017 at 21:43

