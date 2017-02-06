Photo: Prostitute arrested for pushing man from 2nd floor of apartment in South Africa

A case of attempted murder is being investigated after a 29-year-old Sunnyside man was reportedly pushed out from a flat through the window on the second floor at the Tambotie block on Leyds Street in Pretoria, South Africa. According to the South African Police, the incident took place on Wednesday morning.
It is believed that the victim had gone to visit a friend at Tambotie when he met an unknown 27-year-old woman. The two proceeded to the woman's flat after they had reportedly agreed to do "business"- explained as a consensus to have sex in exchange for cash.
According to the police reports, the victim handed the woman an amount of R30. She allegedly insisted on more and subsequently searched his pockets. It is believed that the suspect later demanded the victim's backpack, which had a laptop inside. When he resisted, the suspect allegedly pushed the victim out of the flat through an open window.
The victim is believed to have suffered at least a broken wrist and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, while the suspect will be charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.
No comments:
Post a Comment