Thursday, 29 June 2017

Photo: Police arrest suspected Fulani herdman who shot okada rider in attempt to snatch his motorcycle in Abia State

Men of the Abia State Police Command have arrested a Fulani herdsman identified as one Adamu Abubakar who shot a commercial motorcyclist popularly known as okada rider. It was gathered that on May 27, at about 2am, the okada rider, one Uyime a resident at Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, Akwette reported that he conveyed two passengers later identified as Adamu Abubakar and one other now at large from Azumiri to Akwette.
Along the road, the duo attempted to snatch the motor-cycle from him and as he resisted, they shot at him. On May 28, detectives attached to Akwette Division with the help of Vigilante group combed the area and arrested Adamu Abubakar with one cut to size locally made pistol and its live cartridge while the other suspect escaped. The injured victim is receiving treatment in the hospital while effort is intensified toward the arrest of the fleeing suspect.
