Along the road, the duo attempted to snatch the motor-cycle from him and as he resisted, they shot at him. On May 28, detectives attached to Akwette Division with the help of Vigilante group combed the area and arrested Adamu Abubakar with one cut to size locally made pistol and its live cartridge while the other suspect escaped. The injured victim is receiving treatment in the hospital while effort is intensified toward the arrest of the fleeing suspect.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 29 June 2017
Photo: Police arrest suspected Fulani herdman who shot okada rider in attempt to snatch his motorcycle in Abia State
Along the road, the duo attempted to snatch the motor-cycle from him and as he resisted, they shot at him. On May 28, detectives attached to Akwette Division with the help of Vigilante group combed the area and arrested Adamu Abubakar with one cut to size locally made pistol and its live cartridge while the other suspect escaped. The injured victim is receiving treatment in the hospital while effort is intensified toward the arrest of the fleeing suspect.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/29/2017 03:17:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment