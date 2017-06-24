Photo: Olympic athlete, Alysia Montaño runs with 5-months pregnancy

Three years ago, she competed in the same race when she was eight months pregnant. She was able to take 10 seconds off her 800-meter time from 2014.
“People were like, oh, you’re going to run faster than you did last time because you’re less pregnant, I was like, I’m still pregnant” Montaño told LetsRun.com. Montaño isn’t the only athlete to compete while pregnant.In January, Serena Williams played in the Australian Open and won the title while pregnant.
Montaño said she was inspired after learning that Gal Gadot filmed half of Wonder Woman while she was five months pregnant. “I saw Wonder Woman, and I was like, I for sure am signing up for USA Nationals. I already was thinking I was going to do it” she said.
