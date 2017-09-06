Photo of the Nigerian man stabbed to death in Canada

As at the time of his death, Nicholas was a nursing student at Bow Valley College. 18 months ago, Nicolas left his job as an engineer in Nigeria to bring his wife and young children to Canada for a better life.
In May 2017 Nicholas entered the Practical Nursing program at Bow Valley College.
Although focused on his studies, he was working two jobs to support his young family. According to his instructor, "He was a very kind, empathetic individual. He smiled all the time."
"Nicholas Ozoechi Nwonye was a kind person who, even in the briefest of moments, left an indelible impression."
The NCAC is working closely with the family to give them every form of support they need.
No comments:
Post a Comment