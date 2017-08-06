Photo of the man who stabbed his wife to death over N2k feeding allowance in Kogi

30 year old Abdullahi Garba, pictured above, stabbed his wife, Falilat Saka Garba, to death following a disagreement over feeding allowance. The deceased had asked for N4000 feeding allowance but the suspect said he offered her only N2000 which was the only money he had. He instructed her to return N500 to him but she then picked up a quarrel with him. In the process, she slapped him and in retaliation, he picked up a knife and stabbed her in the stomach. He is in police custody in Kogi.
6 comments:
Eedi,thats what Yoruba called it. God forbid.
Poverty is a Sin
Dude should be roasted alive. How can he stabbing his wife because of lil misunderstanding is evil.
hmmmmm
May the Good Lord deliver us 4rom sudden anger.
...When poverty is a crime ....
