Photo of a man fleeing London attack with beer in hand has gone viral

The photo of a young man who fled from Saturday's terrorist attacks with a pint of beer in his hand has gone viral. The photo, which has been retweeted over 34,900 times, features the man fleeing from the scene of the attack, while making sure his full glass of beer didn't spill, while he ran for his dear life.
The photo provided a moment of dark comedy for some, on a day otherwise entirely colored by tragedy. Howard Mannella who shared the photo tweeted:
