Monday, 12 June 2017

Photo of an Arewa Youth leader that's not so youthful

Ahmed Sule was a guest on Channels TV today as the Secretary of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum.
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Lol...for real ? Arewa youth Issa old man?they are not ready smh...

12 June 2017 at 13:44
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lol


... Merited happiness

12 June 2017 at 13:55
Noble Ajuz said...

The man couldn't make one single sense today, he never answered any question thrown to him. It was tiring.

12 June 2017 at 14:00
RareSpecie Z said...

These shrunken assholes has and are still stealing our future. God punish all of una. And somebody talk say make we no wish them dead.

12 June 2017 at 14:08
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Smdh!


Long live LIB

12 June 2017 at 14:10
kisbykay (Travelling Agency) said...

Youth indeed. He wants to reap where he didn't no sow by instigating chaos. God power pass am. Igbo ga-anariri.

12 June 2017 at 14:12

