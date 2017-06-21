 Photo: Notorious car snatcher nabbed along Otukpo - Enugu road | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Photo: Notorious car snatcher nabbed along Otukpo - Enugu road

A notorious car snatcher/armed robber identified as Mike Solomon Aondo was on June 18,  nabbed at Obolloafor in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state along Otukpo/obolloafor road by the operatives of the safer highways of the Enugu state command on stop and search.

The suspect, who hails from Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State was arrested following intelligence report that he and his gang members allegedly snatched a Toyota Highlander jeep from the owner at gun point in Markurdi on Sunday, June 18.


It was gathered that the suspect later dropped off some his gang members and was heading towards Enugu before the operatives apprehended him.

He is now helping the operatives of the command in their preliminary investigations in relation to his nefarious activities with his gang members.

Recovered from him is the Toyota Highlander Jeep with Registration Number GBG 44AA Benue green in colour.
Posted by at 6/21/2017 04:07:00 pm

2 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for him


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 16:48
Dorcas said...

so all the way from benue state he went to enugu to go and steal? he is really damn lucky that he was not lynched to death by an angry

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

mob because in nigeria it happens a lot.

21 June 2017 at 16:52

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts