Photo: Notorious car snatcher nabbed along Otukpo - Enugu road

A notorious car snatcher/armed robber identified as Mike Solomon Aondo was on June 18, nabbed at Obolloafor in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state along Otukpo/obolloafor road by the operatives of the safer highways of the Enugu state command on stop and search.
The suspect, who hails from Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State was arrested following intelligence report that he and his gang members allegedly snatched a Toyota Highlander jeep from the owner at gun point in Markurdi on Sunday, June 18.
It was gathered that the suspect later dropped off some his gang members and was heading towards Enugu before the operatives apprehended him.
He is now helping the operatives of the command in their preliminary investigations in relation to his nefarious activities with his gang members.
Recovered from him is the Toyota Highlander Jeep with Registration Number GBG 44AA Benue green in colour.
2 comments:
Good for him
... Merited happiness
so all the way from benue state he went to enugu to go and steal? he is really damn lucky that he was not lynched to death by an angry
mob because in nigeria it happens a lot.
