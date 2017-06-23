Photo: NDLEA arraigns Customs Officer for trafficking marijuana

According to the prosecuting counsel, the suspect who is a native of Bale-Oko in Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos State and works at the Seme Border post of Customs, allegedly transported cannabis using an official Customs Toyota Hilux at the Gbaji Customs checkpoint along Seme-Badagry Road on May 14th.
The alleged offenses are contrary to sections 19 and 20(1)(a) and punishable under section 20(2) of the National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30, law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty to the charge. The presiding judge, Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari, ordered that he be remanded in prison until September 28th when his bail application will be heard.
1 comment:
YORUBAS REPP'N THEIR FATHERLAND WELLA!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment