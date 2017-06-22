Photo: Mother of 4 allegedly dupes Facebook lover of N5 million in Lagos

Trouble started for the suspect when the DCP in charge of Federal SARS, Lagos, Ibrahim Kaoje dispatched a team led by DSP Olaniyi Festus to Sango Ota area of Ogun State to arrest a suspected female smuggler that allegedly sold an unregistered Renault bus with properties inside value at about N2.5 million for just N1 million.
During police investigations, Aishat told the police that she had a lover in France who shipped the bus into Nigeria for her to sell. The police then reached out to Ayobami to confirm the report. When contacted, Ayobami appealed to the police arrest Aishat and keep her in detention, promising to be in Nigeria in the next two days. Upon his arrival, he went to the police to narrate his experience with Aishat.
“I am a Nigerian from Oyo State and based in France. I met the suspect Akintunde on Facebook in November 2016. And in the cause of our discussion, the suspect told me that she was a divorcee and that if I was ready for a relationship I should send her money to rent an accommodation and I sent the sum of N100, 000 to her because I was desperately in need of a wife from Yoruba land. In February 2017, the suspect told me that her mother was a big time oil dealer in Nigeria managing three filing stations. She later told me that her mother was about to sell off one of the filing stations for N4 million and she advised me to purchase the station so that any time I returned to Nigeria to settle down with her, I would have investment to fall back on. She sent three pictures of the three filing station to me to convince me. I accepted her advice thinking that she was a honest woman who would be a good house wife. Before I started investing in the filing station, I requested to speak with her mother to confirm her claims and her mother equally confirmed through phone call that she was an oil dealer operating three filing stations in Nigeria and that she was about to sell one of the station for N4 million.
Following her mother’s confirmation, I told the suspect to open an account in her name for me to be transferring money into it till the N4 million was completed to pay for the filing station. I transferred the sum of N750,000, N650,000, 250,000 and N200, 000 into her account. I equally sold my Peugeot car in Nigeria for N1 million and remitted the money into her account. I also shipped a Renault bus with properties inside valued about N2.5 million to her to sell and pay for the filing station. But I was surprised to hear that she did not buy any filing station, but instead converted all my money to her personal use and plunged me into debt. I am now appealing to the Nigerian Police to help me recover my money from the suspects,” he said.In her defence, Akintude allegedly admitted receiving only the sum of N1.5 million cash from the complainant and not N5 million which he was claiming and a bus which she sold for N1 million and used the process to buy an uncompleted building at Ijoko area of Sango Ota, Ogun State.
The Police say she would soon be charged to court after investigations into the matter has been completed.
