Photo: Mother and her set of triplets detained in Lagos hospital over unsettled N200k bill

Mrs Jegede gave birth to her set of triplets, two girls and a boy, on June 6th and have been detained at the hospital over unpaid medical bills. She gave birth through Cesarean section.
According to Guardian, Father of the triplets, Rasheed Jegede, is a low-range furniture maker that cannot afford to pay the bill. He said prior to the triplets, they already had three children they were catering for.
The nursing mother has appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid. She says she is getting weaker by the day due to hunger as she struggles to breastfeed the triplet whenever they cry for food. “My husband’s job does not provide enough food for the family. We are in dire need of financial assistance. This is why I am appealing to kindhearted Nigerians to come to our aid,” she said
Anyone that wishes to help can call the couple on 08039480815.
6 comments:
They didn't think of how to settle bills before deciding to procreate?
This problem could have been prevented with universal health insurance.
The government (whoever they are in this zoo) should make universal health insurance mandatory for all.
When a blessing turns to sadness. I pray she finds the help she needs
This is illegal. Nigeria and Nigerians must stop disgracing themselves.
So what "unsettled N200k bill" are they talking about? Ahbeg, the charity arm of the hospital should take care of the bill and help with soliciting funds for food and clothing!!!
God bless these triplets, their parents and siblings. May faithful God Almighty provide for them and keep them always.
CHAI...
All these people keep breeding like dogs and then put the burden of providing for these kids on the public. Have they ever heard of a vasectomy? Or even hysterectomy? Or goodness even just a bc pill. If you've had enough children and can't afford anymore, either get on birth control or simply STOP FUCKING! Goodness!
Heya.. May Allah send them hlp..
