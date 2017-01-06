If anyone knows her, please call 07067663068 to speak with those taking care of her. Source: Gamji Hausa
Thursday, 1 June 2017
Photo: Mentally unstable woman found roaming around in Kaduna
If anyone knows her, please call 07067663068 to speak with those taking care of her. Source: Gamji Hausa
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/01/2017 10:41:00 am
