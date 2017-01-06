 Photo: Mentally unstable woman found roaming around in Kaduna | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Photo: Mentally unstable woman found roaming around in Kaduna

The woman believed to be mentally unstable was found roaming and ended at Sheik Ja-afar Adam Mosque, Unguwan Dosa, in Kaduna State, yesterday. She seems incoherent...gave her name as Murjanat and later changed it to Maryam. The woman also said she is also from Zaria and Soba.

If anyone knows her, please call 07067663068 to speak with those taking care of her. Source: Gamji Hausa
Posted by at 6/01/2017 10:41:00 am

2 comments:

OSINANL said...

OKAY!

1 June 2017 at 10:55
Harbest said...

Linda Ikeji, is this one news also?

1 June 2017 at 10:58

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts