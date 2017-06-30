Photo: Man swears affidavit claiming he was forced to forge signatures for Dino Melaye's recall

Tope in the affidavit claimed that the chairman asked him to give N500 to anyone he can convince to sign the register. A copy of the affidavit was shared by Dino Melaye above.
Last week, INEC released a statement saying it has received over 180,000 signatures from constituents of Kogi West Senatorial district requesting for Dino to be recalled from the senate.
Dino Melaye has however come out to say that some of the people that signed the recall register were dead people. He maintains that the state governor, Yahaya Bello, is behind the plot to recall him from the senate.
No comments:
Post a Comment