Photo: Indian Agriculture Minister caught urinating in public, says there was no urinal within

A photo of Indian Minister of Agriculture urinating in public has surfaced on the internet and he's being trolled on Social Media.
The undated photo of Radha Mohan Singh urinating on a wall, believed to be in his home constituency Purvi Champaran (East Champaran), as two security personnel stood guard went viral on Thursday.
The minister, however, has defended himself, saying there was no urinal for long distances on National Highway 28 near Pipara when he wanted to relieve himself.
According to him, his intention was not wrong, he said the photograph was of a dhaba (roadside eatery) on the NH.
State BJP spokesperson, Rajib Ranjan, in a statement to Hindustantimes said there was nothing wrong in the minister’s act.
“One cannot suppress nature’s call for long. What do you do if you are travelling long distances and there are no public urinals on the way?” he asked HT, adding “There is absolutely nothing wrong in what the minister did.”
He further said the photograph was “six months to one year old” as the minister’s SUV had a red beacon, which the government had banned from May 1.
Ranjan also went hard against the ruling coalition party in Bihar for deriving pleasure in sharing the minister’s photograph, saying 'they are part of the corrupt combination in state,” he said.
The party, however, believed that the photograph was taken by an insider who was part of the minister’s cavalcade and subsequently leaked.
