Photo: Fourth victim of London terror attack identified as French waiter, Alexandre Pigeard

27-year-old Aexandre Pigeard, from Normandy, was working at the Boro Bistro by the River Thames when three terrorists ploughed a van into pedestrians and went on a stabbing rampage with foot-long knives.
Vincent Le Berre, the manager of the restaurant, who is originally from Pontivy, in Brittany, said one of the attackers jumped onto the terrace during the rampage and went straight for Alexandre.
"One of the attackers got on to the roof of the bar and jumped on the parasol on the terrace, wounding one of my colleagues," he told the Telegramme.Mr Pigeard, who was originally from Caen and was a huge fan of electronic music, had organised gigs for Cargo, the Caen music venue, and the Nordik Impakt electronic music festival.
"He immediately attacked a client who was killed. I managed to escape, but my friend Alexandre did not have a chance. He was stabbed in the neck with a knife"
He had been living in London for two and a half years, after moving from Colleville-Montgomery, a small town nestled on the banks of the River Orne between Caen and Ouistreham.
Frederic Loinard, the town’s mayor, said that Alexander was "hugely liked and respected"
