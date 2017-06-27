Photo: Ebonyi State First Lady calls for arrest of policewoman who allegedly poured hot water and soup on her 15-year-old househelp

A female police officer, Joy Okoshi (pictured), allegedly poured hot water on her 15-year-old
househelp identified as Chinyere Igwe in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.
It was gathered that the victim was preparing soup when Okoshi complained that she did not follow her instruction. In anger, she poured the hot pot of soup on her and later followed it with a bowl of hot water.
“I failed to follow her instruction and in anger, she came out and carried the pot of soup together with the egusi (melon) and threw at me and it landed on my back. She also carried iron and hit me on my body and ordered me to bend down and raise my leg up but I refused because my back was paining me seriously. She locked me up in a room while she went to boil water to pour on me. I pleaded with her to have mercy on me but she went inside and brought tear gas, then I started crying when she rushed to get hot water and poured on me,"Igwe said.
According to the victim, she had suffered various forms of abuse in the two years she lived with the policewoman.
“Only my mother is alive and I have been living with my madam for over two years now. This is as a result of my father’s death coupled with my mother’s financial handicap.
She added that the policewoman’s husband also hit her.
"Her husband also beat me up, but he was not aware that I had such injury because it was in the night. He later apologised and asked his wife to use honey to treat my back," Igwe said.
Meanwhile, wife of Ebonyi State governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi has called for the arrest of the officer. Umahi made the call after officials from her office and the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development rescued the girl from the policewoman's home.
Chief Press Secretary to the governor’s wife, Donatus Owo in a statement last Saturday said the victim is receiving treatment.
“The matter has been reported to the police while the victim was taken to Police Clinic for medical treatment,’’ she said.
No comments:
Post a Comment