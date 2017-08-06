Photo: Delta State Police nabs man with human parts stored in jerry cans and concealed in bags of garri

A 45-year old man suspected to be a ritualist and member of a kidnapping gang was arrested with human body parts in Delta State.
The suspect, Feix Nnalu Chibogwu, was arrested last Sunday at about 10:30 am in Abavo with human body parts stored in kegs in which he poured a preservative fluid.The kegs were then concealed in two bags of garri.
Spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command said the suspect is a member of a syndicate operating in Amai, adding that the ritualist was arrested while attempting to flee to Lagos.
“The arrest is connected to the investigation of cases of missing persons in the intractable land disputes between Umuebu/Amai/Eziokpo /Obiaruku communities in Ukwuani area. In his possession, we found, concealed in two bags of garri, two four-litre jerry cans stocked with substances suspected to be human parts in a preservative fluid. The investigation is ongoing to unravel other members of the syndicate," Aniamaka said.
