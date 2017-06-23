 Photo: Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Oluwole Olembe, has died | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Photo: Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Oluwole Olembe, has died

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Comrade Ibukun-Oluwa Oluwole Olembe, has died. Olembe, as he was popularly called, had been hospitalized at the National Hospital Abuja after he sustained head injuries following a ghastly motor accident on his way to the State Chairmen's Forum of NYCN in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He died yesterday Thursday June 22nd.


Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung, has expressed his sadness over the demise of the late caretaker Chairman. In a statement released by his media aide, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Dalung said "We are deeply pained by the death of Comrade Ibukun-Oluwa Oluwole Olembe who was involved in a fatal accident a few days before he died. He was an active youth leader who dedicated and laid down his life for the progress of Nigerian Youths and a better nation.
"Olembe's death is a great tragedy to the nation which he served selflessly, Nigerian youths, whom he represented nationally and his immediate family who will greatly miss him. "With heavy hearts, we ask God in His infinite mercy to console his family and grant the departed, eternal rest" the Minister said
3 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

23 June 2017 at 14:00
OSINANL said...

RIP TO HIM...
THIS EVIL GOVT IS TAKING SO MANY PEOPLE TO THE GRAVE

23 June 2017 at 14:05
Vivian Reginalds said...

RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 June 2017 at 14:11

