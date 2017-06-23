Photo: Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Oluwole Olembe, has died

He died yesterday Thursday June 22nd.
Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung, has expressed his sadness over the demise of the late caretaker Chairman. In a statement released by his media aide, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Dalung said "We are deeply pained by the death of Comrade Ibukun-Oluwa Oluwole Olembe who was involved in a fatal accident a few days before he died. He was an active youth leader who dedicated and laid down his life for the progress of Nigerian Youths and a better nation.
"Olembe's death is a great tragedy to the nation which he served selflessly, Nigerian youths, whom he represented nationally and his immediate family who will greatly miss him. "With heavy hearts, we ask God in His infinite mercy to console his family and grant the departed, eternal rest" the Minister said
RIP
RIP TO HIM...
THIS EVIL GOVT IS TAKING SO MANY PEOPLE TO THE GRAVE
RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
