Photo: Bola Tinubu's TV Continental sacks 145 staff

Among the reason for the mass sack is over bloated workforce and high over head cost.
The media house in its downsizing, also shut down one of its TV station which is the TVC News Africa. The photo above shows the sacked workers being addressed by the management just before they were dismissed. They were however paid their entitlements as they were disengaged.
Tinubu's son for presidency in 2019
The initiator of change sacking people in his TV station. Evil change agents
🙆🙆🙆
They don't even believe in the change they promised us, if not why will the economy they promised to bring change still be at this state after two years in office.Shame on APC.
Just like that?
... Merited happiness
it is well!
Common the number is too high.Why 145 employees.And they say we are out of recession.
Smile
Just Imagine what the management has done. Where do they want this people to start from?
Evil change indeed
dats naija for u...
no prior notice nothing ..rendering ppl jobless
so tinubu is also feeling the impact of 'improved economy' under APC led govt. only the blind will vote them in 2019. Mtscheeeeew
