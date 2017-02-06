 Photo: Bola Tinubu's TV Continental sacks 145 staff | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Photo: Bola Tinubu's TV Continental sacks 145 staff

The management of Continental Broadcasting Service, owners of Television Continental, TVC, this morning sacked 145 members of its staff. TVC is owned by National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu.

Among the reason for the mass sack is over bloated workforce and high over head cost.

The media house in its downsizing, also shut down one of its TV station which is the TVC News Africa. The photo above shows the sacked workers being addressed by the management just before they were dismissed. They were however paid their entitlements as they were disengaged.
Posted by at 6/02/2017 03:23:00 pm

12 comments:

Anonymous said...

Tinubu's son for presidency in 2019

2 June 2017 at 15:27
Anonymous said...

The initiator of change sacking people in his TV station. Evil change agents

2 June 2017 at 15:28
Manuel Kunmi said...

🙆🙆🙆

2 June 2017 at 15:46
ogbonna nwabueze said...

They don't even believe in the change they promised us, if not why will the economy they promised to bring change still be at this state after two years in office.Shame on APC.

2 June 2017 at 15:48
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Just like that?


... Merited happiness

2 June 2017 at 16:04
joyous baba,LindaIkeji First cousin said...

it is well!

2 June 2017 at 16:10
Bello Ajibola said...

Common the number is too high.Why 145 employees.And they say we are out of recession.

2 June 2017 at 16:15
Ushie Blessing said...

Smile

2 June 2017 at 16:18
Anonymous said...

Just Imagine what the management has done. Where do they want this people to start from?
2 June 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

Evil change indeed

2 June 2017 at 16:27
uniquechic said...

dats naija for u...
no prior notice nothing ..rendering ppl jobless

2 June 2017 at 16:28
adeyemi, MD said...

so tinubu is also feeling the impact of 'improved economy' under APC led govt. only the blind will vote them in 2019. Mtscheeeeew

2 June 2017 at 16:34

