Photo: APC councillorship candidate’s daughter kidnapped in Lagos

According to reports, Bukola Adeosun was kidnapped at the Ilepeju area of Lagos state on Tuesday June 20th, four days to her 20th birthday...
The victim who was in company of her younger sister, had gone on an errand for their mother. While waiting for her sister to collect an item from a trader, a Black Toyota car reportedly pulled up to her and ordered her at gunpoint to enter the car. She obeyed and they went with her.
Speaking on the incident, her father said her abductors have reached out to him
“While expecting her return, I received a call at about 1.39 a.m. The caller told me that my daughter was in their custody. He said I would hear from them again and hung up before I could say anything. That was when I knew that my daughter had been abducted. Since then, I have not heard from them. I do not know what my daughter is going through where she is. My fear is for her not to be raped” he saidThe Lagos state police command say they are investigating the matter and promise to rescue her safely.
