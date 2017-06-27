 Photo: Actor, Victor Eze aka Alika of Fuji House Of Commotion has died | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Photo: Actor, Victor Eze aka Alika of Fuji House Of Commotion has died

Nollywood actor, Victor Eze who is popular for his role as Alika in the popular comedy series, Fuji House of Commotion,has died. He died today June 26th after a long battle with stroke. May his soul rest in peace Amen. BBNaija contestant, Thin Tall Tony, took to his IG page to mourn the actor.

"Was looking like a great day until I heard about your passing sir...he! Ladies and gentlemen has been my biggest influence in characters on stage (he was too good on stage and a Lord in switching roles) he could play 6 roles in one production and you couldn't tell the difference...we! Dancers, stage actors from the national theatre will always miss you".
