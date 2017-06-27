"Was looking like a great day until I heard about your passing sir...he! Ladies and gentlemen has been my biggest influence in characters on stage (he was too good on stage and a Lord in switching roles) he could play 6 roles in one production and you couldn't tell the difference...we! Dancers, stage actors from the national theatre will always miss you".
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Photo: Actor, Victor Eze aka Alika of Fuji House Of Commotion has died
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/27/2017 06:07:00 am
