Photo 2: Orji Uzor Kalu's son develops a money spilling game App in UK

Ex-Gov Orji Uzor Kalu's son, Michael Uzor Kalu, has developed a multiplayer game with recorded 10 million downloads worldwide within three weeks of its launching in United Kingdom .
The game called Tuberush which is found on both Apple Store and google play with the link http://onelink.to/263cgd has several features that generates money for players.
It has a multiplayer where two people can play at the same time. It also has a tournament where people can purchase coins and bet against each other and winner takes all. The winner at any point in time is permitted to covert the win to physical cash through paypal.
A source from local news in United Kingdom stated that the biggest infinite runner company, Subway surfers (Sybo games) , has disclosed the company's interest to purchase the App from the developers for an undisclosed sum.
The source also revealed that the developers Michael Uzor Kalu and his partner Nadina Grigoras in an interview revealed their plans of promoting the App in Nigeria and other African countries after it has registered a successful reach to USA, UK and Russia.
5 comments:
Wow! Wow! Wow!
These are the kind of news we expect from nigerians abroad,i duff my hat for you. May God continue to grant you the will and foresight to do better. #RESPECT
Nice one bro
Really????? 10million downloads???? How come it is only 1k download in app store? Make una suffry suffry dey lie. Just this lie alone will dicourage people. Linda can't you verify stuff before posting. Well it is all money for you anyway.
Nwafor igbo! Gaa niru.
Post a Comment