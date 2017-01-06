 Photo: 12-year-old homeless Nigerian girl gives birth to a baby at a dumpsite | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Photo: 12-year-old homeless Nigerian girl gives birth to a baby at a dumpsite

A 12-year-old homeless street child has given birth to a baby at a dumpster. According to Child's Right and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) a charity organization in Nigeria: "The girl's only shelter is a dumpster at a dump side meant for collecting recycles, such as cans, aluminum, coppers and used plastic bottles. They had a naming ceremony and the child was named Miracle."
Posted by at 6/01/2017 10:57:00 am

6 comments:

Hrm paul said...

How will she take care of dis child, she is more than 12.the state government needs to take up this issue all these NGO dat makes noise oya get to work

1 June 2017 at 11:15
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


... Merited happiness

1 June 2017 at 11:19
Azuka said...

Thank God for safe delivery. But how on God's green earth did she become homeless at 12?
12 ???...So some asshole buried his shameless dick in her when she was just 11 & few months old & homeless?
WOW...What a world.

1 June 2017 at 11:21
Anonymous said...

msy d presence of God be wit d mother and d baby

1 June 2017 at 11:21
Tochukwu Uchendu said...

Wicked world!

1 June 2017 at 11:25
Anonymous said...

In wich State this happing Linda?

1 June 2017 at 11:26

