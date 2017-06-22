Anyone in Delta State with useful information about the girl or her mother should please contact the nearest police station
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 22 June 2017
Photo: 12-year-old girl abandoned by her mother at a motor park in Delta State
Anyone in Delta State with useful information about the girl or her mother should please contact the nearest police station
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/22/2017 11:51:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment