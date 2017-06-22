 Photo: 12-year-old girl abandoned by her mother at a motor park in Delta State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Photo: 12-year-old girl abandoned by her mother at a motor park in Delta State

The young girl identified as Oghlae, 12, was allegedly abandoned at a motor park in Ughelli, Delta State. It was gathered that she came with her mother to visit someone in Owhologbo in Isoko and on their way back to Koko, where they live, the woman abandoned her at Otovwodo motor park and fled. The girl has been taken to Ughelli Police station.

Anyone in Delta State with useful information about the girl or her mother should please contact the nearest police station
