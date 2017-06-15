Philadelphia man arrested for raping his girlfriend's 1-year-old son and killing him

Sad story coming from Philadelphia is that a 1-year-old boy has died after being raped and killed by his mother’s boyfriend. The man known for being a street goon has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses.
The suspect has been named as 24-year-old Saleem Salaam, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Police said that he brutally raped then killed the 1-year-old boy. It was initially thought that the boy was his stepson but later it was discovered that he’s only dating the victim’s mother.
The assault took place on June 7. Someone found the abused child unresponsive on an upstairs floor and alerted the police following which they arrived at Saleem’s residence to arrest him. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where doctors noted that he had multiple bruises and injuries indicating sexual assault. Some of the injuries on the child’s body appeared to have been inflicted before June 7. He was pronounced dead a few hours later.
Homicide Capt. James Clark later confirmed the sad incident, saying:
“The young man had been tortured, brutally beaten and sexually assaulted,” Clark said.
No comments:
Post a Comment