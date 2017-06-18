Pharmacist who stole almost £5k worth of prescription drugs has been jailed for 12-months

He was sentenced on Friday, June 18, 2017 to a total of 12 months imprisonment.
Before his arrest, Patel’s employer, Day Lewis Pharmacy in Hornchurch, made a report of theft to the police. Analysis of stock records and drugs purchased by Patel, who also worked at Hedgemans Pharmacy in Dagenham, revealed he had created fraudulent orders for almost £5,000 worth of prescription medicine.
In his police interview, Patel admitted he had sold the drugs, including Genotropin, a growth hormone used by bodybuilders, to a member of the public on the street. Other drugs sold by Patel included the Class B drug Dexamfetamine, which is used for weight loss and to improve academic performance, and Class C drugs such as Xanax, Zolpidem and Diazepam.
