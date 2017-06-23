Peter Tosh's son beaten into a coma in jail

The family of the late reggae icon and marijuana activist Peter Tosh is seeking answers after they say his son was left in a coma following an attack in a New Jersey jail, where he was serving a six-month sentence on pot possession charges.
Jawara McIntosh has been hospitalized since suffering traumatic brain injuries in the attack in February at the Bergen County jail, where he was after pleading guilty to marijuana possession, his family said. The family is planning to sue the county.
Peter Tosh along with Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer, was one of the core members of the band, The Wailers, after which he established himself as a successful solo artist and a promoter of Rastafa.
3 comments:
@Dammy crane... Can you see what happens in the prison ?
Be guided when you get in there
@Galore
Ok
What a pity! Really sad. But see his face, the weed is telling it's own story on dat face. Too much na.
