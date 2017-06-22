Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo shares a stunning throwback photo

Lola Omotayo, wife of Psquare's Peter Okoye, pictured during her university days. In a post on IG this afternoon, she reflected on the throwback photo, writing;
"#tbt many many years ago when skinny wasn't considered sexy and I was called a toothpick...when full eyebrows were in as it is now but we have to pencil them in cause they stopped growing due to all the shaping and reshaping as we followed the trend. Growth and maturity sometimes kills our genetic inner beauty; that which makes us unique. Our life experience sometimes kills our innocence, but notwithstanding, we must continue to soldier on. We are all unique with or without our flaws. God created just one of me and one of you. So with that being said, I embrace the me of today and so should you. #circamanyyearsago #lollipop #unidays. #bighair #boldlips #thankful #tbt"
