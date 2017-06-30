Pervert caught on camera sexually molesting 10-year-old girl (photos/video)

In the shocking video, the man can be seen opening the door for the girl then as she passes through, he grabs her bum.
The girl looked uncomfortable afterwards and passed a hand over her backside.
The incident occurred on Monday, June 26, 2017, in the 600 block of North Carolina Avenue, SE, Washington DC at exactly 12:46 p.m. The Metropolitan Police Department is calling on the public to assist in identifying the man seen molesting the girl in the video.
See the shocking footage below.
