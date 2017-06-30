 Pervert caught on camera sexually molesting 10-year-old girl (photos/video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Pervert caught on camera sexually molesting 10-year-old girl (photos/video)

A man believed to be a paedophile was captured on camera sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Washington DC.

In the shocking video, the man can be seen opening the door for the girl then as she passes through, he grabs her bum.



The girl looked uncomfortable afterwards and passed a hand over her backside.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 26, 2017, in the 600 block of North Carolina Avenue, SE, Washington DC at exactly 12:46 p.m. The Metropolitan Police Department is calling on the public to assist in identifying the man seen molesting the girl in the video.

See the shocking footage below.
