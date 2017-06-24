Pedophile who imported 'child-like sex doll' is the first in UK to be jailed for the crime

The 49-year-old was arrested after border officials became suspicious of the package , so they decided to investigate him, and they found child abuse images on the computer in his house, the reports.
Judge Nathanial Berkson, who put Dobson in jail, for two years and eight months,said he was disgusted to think that child-like sex dolls exist and can be ordered online and delivered anywhere in the world.
He pleaded guilty to importing an indecent object, two charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing indecent images of children.
Dobson, of Merrivale Road, Wistaston, Cheshire was arrested at his home and following a search child abuse photographs were found on his computer.
In his interview, Dobson admitted buying the doll to use for sex and downloading the sickening images and movies online.
After the case ended, Detective Constable Andy Kent, of Cheshire's Paedophile and Cyber Investigation Unit, said:
"Knowing child sex-dolls exist and are available for sex offenders to buy is sickening.
"For Dobson to go to great lengths to import one for his own sexual gratification shows the extent of his paraphilic interest in children.
"This conviction is the first of its kind for Cheshire. Cases like these are also very rare across the country.
"However, I want to make it clear that importing a child sex-doll is a criminal offence. Dobson should serve as an example to those who think they can also commit this crime for their own selfish needs."Border Force launched an investigation after discovering the parcel – which was labelled as a mannequin – on September 23 2016.
Julian Doughty, senior manager at the Fast Parcel Joint Border Intelligence Unit, said:
"The importation of dolls likes this is a new phenomena and Dobson is one of the first people sentenced in the UK in relation to such an item.
"Working closely with law enforcement partners, Border Force is determined to bring those involved in this type of offence to justice."
Source: Stoke Sentinel
Pedophile and pervert.
He can't outrun the long arm of the law.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmm Lord have mercy ooo
God save our children from pedophiles
It is well
