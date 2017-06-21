Pedini Nigeria sign up Peter - Psquare as the face of Pedini Kitchens

In a statement, the company described Peter as one of their most loyal clients, who is an epitome of all that the brand stands for: Class, Elegance, Style, Efficiency and Luxury. They also indicated that partnering with Peter is in a bid to break the mould and change the mentality that Nigerians have about what kitchens should be and what kitchens should look like. According to the statement, the kitchen is the heart of the home and the centre of the family and as such it should be created and treated with the utmost care and precision.
Congratulations to Peter (Psquare), we can't wait to see what this partnership comes up with. Visit www.pedininigeria.com and www.vurn.ng.com for more information and Pedini Kitchens and the popular fast-selling Vurn Kitchen.
