Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Pedini Nigeria sign up Peter - Psquare as the face of Pedini Kitchens

Leading kitchen manufacturers, Pedini Bosch Nigeria Limited, the makers of the Luxury Pedini Kitchen brand and the fast-selling Vurn kitchens, on June 12th 2017, unveiled Peter Okoye of the Legendary singing duo PSquare as their brand ambassador and official face of the Pedini and Vurn Kithen brands.

In a statement, the company described Peter as one of their most loyal clients, who is an epitome of all that the brand stands for: Class, Elegance, Style, Efficiency and Luxury. They also indicated that partnering with Peter is in a bid to break the mould and change the mentality that Nigerians have about what kitchens should be and what kitchens should look like. According to the statement, the kitchen is the heart of the home and the centre of the family and as such it should be created and treated with the utmost care and precision.


Congratulations to Peter (Psquare), we can't wait to see what this partnership comes up with. Visit www.pedininigeria.com and www.vurn.ng.com for more information and Pedini Kitchens and the popular fast-selling Vurn Kitchen.
