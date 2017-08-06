Peak celebrates Nigerian school children on World Milk Day…As winners smile home with rewards from school cooking competition

This year, a cooking competition was designed to foster creativity and versatility with everyday foods using Peak Milk.
Over 150 entries were received with unique recipes. 10 schools eventually were selected by the panel of judges. Whitefield High School clinched the top spot and was awarded N500, 000 cash price. Susan Memorial School and Birell Avenue School came second and third and were also awarded N300, 000 and N150, 000 respectively.
Present at the event were representatives of the Ministry of Education, officials of the Lagos State Government, representatives of the participating schools, the Peak brand Team, celebrity chef and Nolly- wood actress; Toyin Abraham.
“I am very excited about this overwhelming turnout. I see excitement on the faces of the children and more importantly, they have become Peak ambassadors.” Said Ben Langat, the Managing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO,
Speaking further, he said “this concept is to encourage versatility in everyday Nigerian foods that children eat and can prepare themselves. This is an evolution in terms of children coming up with their own concepts”. He continued. “Children are very creative when it comes to recipe development and also in the multiple ways of using Peak. Hence, FrieslandCampina Wamco has provided a platform to encourage this versatility campaign which we have tagged PeCaDoMO, urging them to do more with Peak and furthermore boost the nutritional benefit in every meal with the addition of Peak.
Tarang Gupta, the Marketing Director said “Today is World Milk Day and we are celebrating the children”. Children are the leaders of tomorrow and it is essential to cultivate them young. We are specifically educating the children by showing how Peak Milk can be used in different ways using different cooking methods because Peak milk has unrivalled value, taste and nutrition more than anything else”. He stressed further “I want to see each child go back home and say Mum, add Peak to my meal because it adds more nutrition to my meal.
Mrs. Adenihun Adebukunola, from Jibowu Junior High School and President, Lagos State Home Economics Teachers Association, Lagos State Chapter thinks the event is an encouragement for students to know more about Peak Milk and the many diverse ways of using it. She expects the students to showcase what they have learnt and inform others.
For Maureen Ifada, the Marketing Manager, who was visibly excited at the success of the event “Peak is the number one milk brand in Nigeria and it is strongly associated with quality. It contains adequate nutrients that provide consumers with stronger bodies and sharper minds to enable them reach their peak. So it is important that more consumers know there is much more you can do with Peak Milk” she said.
Peak Milk started with the PeCaDoMo cooking competition last year and recorded same level of participation from schools and Lagos State Government. Maureen Ifada sees it fast becoming a Pan- Nigeria project, extending this celebration to more cities across the country. Peak Milk has been celebrating World Milk Day for almost 2 decades.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment