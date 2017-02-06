PDP National Assembly caucus endorses Governor Wike for second term

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu declared that the endorsement is a fallout of Governor Wike's excellent performance, which has transformed Rivers State.
He spoke on Wednesday when he commissioned Ulakwo II-Afara-Nihi Road in Etche Local Government Area constructed by the Wike administration.
"If you take the statistics and look at what Governor Wike has done in two years , I can safely say that he has done more than all APC Governors put together ". he said.The Deputy Senate President said that Governor Wike has changed the story of Rivers State from a state where insecurity was rife eight years ago, to the centre of development projects in the country.
"A lot more will still happen over the next six years of Governor Wike's leadership. Governor Wike is creating economic corridors which will enhance economic development. More of Wike will transform Nigeria ".He expressed satisfaction with the statewide execution of projects by Governor Wike, saying that the sustained commissioning of projects across Rivers State in the last three weeks indicate that the governor is a true example of good governance.
He said while the APC prefers giving excuses for non performance, the PDP has remained committed to the delivery of quality projects.
The governor berated the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for trying to play politics with the development of the state. He warned the Managing Director of NDDC against taking further steps to undermine development of Rivers State as the people will resist him.
He assured Etche people that he will continue to execute people oriented projects to cater for their developmental needs. He said in the next five weeks, his administration will commission two other roads in Etche and flag off a road.
Member Representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Chief Jerome Eke described the roads constructed by Governor Wike in Etche Land as life saving. He said the economic and political relevance of the roads will be felt during the next campaign.
Rivers State Works Commissioner, Iheanyichuwu Bathuel said that the 8-kilometre road was constructed to link communities in the area.
