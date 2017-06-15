 Pastor's wife commits suicide in Ondo State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Pastor's wife commits suicide in Ondo State

A 52-year-old wife of a pastor committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Aule area of Akure, Ondo State.
The deceased, Opeyemi Babatola told her husband, Pastor Adeolu Babatola that she was going to a mountain to pray last Friday only for her body to be found dangling from a rope in the back flat inside the compound on Monday, June 12.
“She told her child and her husband that she wanted to go to a mountain to pray, and since it was not her first time they did not suspect anything. The odour and flies coming from the room attracted the husband who went to open the room and found his wife hanging," a source said.
A witness said that some traditionalists were spotted at the scene performing some rituals before they could untie the rope and bring down the corpse.
The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ondo State Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident said investigation had begun on the matter.
