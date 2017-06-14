Pastor's wife allegedly commits suicide in Ondo state after saying she was going to the mountain to pray

Opeyemi Babatola was found by her husband, Pastor Adeolu Babatola. She had told him on Friday that she was going to the mountain to pray, however, on Monday, Pastor Babatola noticed a strong odour and flies coming from a room in the building, so he opened the room only to find his wife hanging.
He had not suspected anything when she did not return for three days because it was not her first time of leaving for days to go and pray.
It was gathered from a Police source that the 52-year-old mother of three hanged herself in an uncompleted flat in her residence located in Aule area of Akure metropolis on Friday, Vanguard reports. A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the woman might have killed herself because of one of her children was in police custody for a crime, and the hearing was scheduled for this week.
The source said: “She told her child and her husband that she wanted to go to a mountain to pray. So since Friday her husband was thinking she was at the prayer mountain praying for the family because that was not her first time of doing so. On Monday morning, the husband went to the back of the other apartment in the house and discovered that there were many houseflies on the window and decided to open it only to discover the dangling body of his wife and he raised alarm.”
The police were informed by the husband of the deceased of what had happened but they could not untie the woman until traditionalists arrived and performed some sort of ritual before they were able to bring her down.
Police spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said that the husband of the deceased is police custody undergoing interrogation.
