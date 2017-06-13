Pastor disrupts wife's burial in Kwara state (photo)

According to reports, the woman, Mrs Christiana Oyedepo who died on May 2nd 2017, was supposed to be buried in a land she developed before she fell sick and later died.
Her husband of 17 years and father of her four children disrupted the burial from holding because he allegedly had plans to sell the land and felt that if she is buried on the land, it will discourage buyers.
One of the deceased family members revealed that the couple met in church where they started their relationship adding that their family members never approved of the relationship
“She was head of choir and he was head of Youth team in the church. Our parents never approved of the marriage initially because the deceased just came home to introduce the man and insisted that she was in love with and that he was a good Christian." That was what made us to finally accept. We didn’t know there was a lot of abuse in the marriage until she gave birth to the fourth child and she began to speak about it.”
