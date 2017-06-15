 Own a duplex or plot in Lekki-Ajah Axis. (10% referral bonus) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Own a duplex or plot in Lekki-Ajah Axis. (10% referral bonus)

The Lekki Southern Vila Annex is located at Sangotedo, 10minutes drive from the new Lekki-Ajah Brdge and 12 minutes away from the VGC Round-About with close proximity to several important facilities like the Novare Lekki Mall(Shoprite), Diamond Gardens, Emperor Luxury Estate
amongst many others. 

4Bedroom Terrace Duplex  and 5Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex is now selling.

Grand-Deluxe plots @ 12,000,000.00

With a C of O as title document and very flexible payment plans…it is 
absolutely the best deal.

 Amenities to be provided in the Estate include: -

Paved Roads -

Effective Drainage System -

24 hour surveillance equipped with CCTV Cameras -

Creche, Gardens,

In-estate shopping center and many more.  

*Also available are

 Lekki Southern Villa Estate Phase 2- is located in Shapati 18mins drive from the Lekki-Ajah Bridge and Just a minute away from the Lakowe  Golf Course  @5,500,000

Pen Gardens Phase2 is 5minutes’ drive from the New  International Airport and 35minutes drive from the Lekki-Ajah Bridge @1,800,000

PEN Gardens,Owerri @3,500,000
PEN Gardens,Awka @2,500,000

Payment plan is Flexible and you don’t need to break the bank to own any of our properties
But remember!! Plots sales won’t last long.

CALL NOW!

0700 1000 000

08122493114

08122493117


sales@pennek.com

 www.pennek.com
