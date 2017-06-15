Own a duplex or plot in Lekki-Ajah Axis. (10% referral bonus)

amongst many others.
4Bedroom Terrace Duplex and 5Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex is now selling.
Grand-Deluxe plots @ 12,000,000.00
With a C of O as title document and very flexible payment plans…it is
absolutely the best deal.
Amenities to be provided in the Estate include: -
Paved Roads -
Effective Drainage System -
24 hour surveillance equipped with CCTV Cameras -
Creche, Gardens,
In-estate shopping center and many more.
*Also available are
Lekki Southern Villa Estate Phase 2- is located in Shapati 18mins drive from the Lekki-Ajah Bridge and Just a minute away from the Lakowe Golf Course @5,500,000
Pen Gardens Phase2 is 5minutes’ drive from the New International Airport and 35minutes drive from the Lekki-Ajah Bridge @1,800,000
PEN Gardens,Owerri @3,500,000
PEN Gardens,Awka @2,500,000
Payment plan is Flexible and you don’t need to break the bank to own any of our properties
But remember!! Plots sales won’t last long.
CALL NOW!
0700 1000 000
08122493114
08122493117
sales@pennek.com
www.pennek.com
No comments:
Post a Comment