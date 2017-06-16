Over 70 Ghanaians deported from the US

Over 70 Ghanaian immigrants have been deported from the United States for visa-related offenses, including staying illegally and overstaying their permits in the country.
3news reports that all the male deportees arrived on Wednesday at the Accra’s Kotoka International Airport in handcuffs, before they were handed over to local authorities.
Although, the actual number of the deported immigrants was not officially revealed, the deportees were screened by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Police Service and were reported to have been given 100 Ghana Cedis ($23) each, after clearance as some of them had no means to contact their families.
This is the second mass deportation of Ghanaians from the United States in recent times.
Last year, the United States deported 108 Ghanaian immigrants for reasons including drug-related offences, staying illegally, overstaying their permits and other crimes.
