 Over 5,000 people sign petition to rescind the Mandela award and U.S visa given to Nigerian physiotherapist who abused a child with cerebral palsy | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 2 June 2017

Over 5,000 people sign petition to rescind the Mandela award and U.S visa given to Nigerian physiotherapist who abused a child with cerebral palsy

Over 5,000 people have signed the petition to rescind the Mandela award and U.S visa given to the physiotherapist who was caught on CCTV abusing a little girl with cerebral palsy. We shared the video here. More information have been released online and the lady has been identified as Antonia Bisola Abayomi-ojo. The incident happened in June 2016.



She was arrested by the police and sanctioned by the board for physical therapists. However, she left the country in November 2016 after receiving the Mandela award to further her studies in Physiotherapy and enable her work with children.

A lot of people have called for her to be brought back to Nigeria and made to face the full wrath of the law.
Posted by at 6/02/2017 08:48:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts